Jobs: City of Shoreline Combination Inspector

Salary $39.85 - $50.50 HourlyClosing Date 7/30/2023 11:59 PM Pacific TimeThe City is preparing for two Link Light Rail Stations and the School District touts an aggressive school facilities capital improvement plan. City Staff is proud of our customer service focused work ethic. This position is one of building inspectors sustaining local redevelopment construction growth in this inner-ring city of 55,000. The position will focus on conducting commercial and residential on-site inspections (IBC, IMC, IFGC, UPC and IRC) for compliance with locally adopted WA State Building Codes.An ideal candidate will be able to read and interpret engineering plans; interpret, apply and enforce applicable building construction and site development codes; perform on-site inspections; perform computer data entry (iPADs and PCs); provide exceptional customer service for requests and inquiries.DEFINITIONTo perform a broad range of advanced and technical building and civil inspections for compliance with federal, state and local codes. Assure compliance through inspection and code enforcement with City of Shoreline Development Code, City of Shoreline Engineering Development Guide, adopted surface water design manual and other applicable regulations and ordinances. Work with developers, architects and contractors to maintain code requirements and resolve problems relating to code compliance. Perform project site inspections and perform a variety of inspection tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility. Work at this level requires outstanding communication skills and the ability to facilitate and establish effective working relationships with staff and with the development community.