Letter to the Editor: Call to all Food Trucks!

Call to all Food Trucks!





Several times a year Shoreline Washington hosts various events and fairs in local parks that include the casual delight that is food truck fare. However now there may be an opportunity for more regular business for these much loved visitors.





With the destruction of Lena’s Cafe in North City there has become a lack in eatery options in the area between Lake City Way, Ballinger Way, 145th Ave, and Aurora Avenue.





While several brick and mortar eateries remain open in this large area that includes residential neighborhoods, numerous public parks, schools, and the future location of a Light Rail station, there is plenty of potential business to support additional sources.





As a resident of this area I am putting out the call to all mobile food vendors saying ‘Welcome, we would love to have you’ and hope to see more of them this summer.





Catherine Welland

Shoreline







