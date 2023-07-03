Srebrenica Commemoration Walk, hosted by Islamic Community of Bosniaks in WA and Bosnian Youth of Seattle

Monday, July 3, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023. Gather at 2:00pm (walk begins at 2:30pm)

Greenlake Trail, 7201 East Greenlake Dr. N, Seattle

Join the Islamic Community of Bosniaks in WA, located in Shoreline, for a commemoration walk for the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide which occurred in Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 11,1995. 

Srebrenica history and war crimes committed. 
Email omladinskazajednicasabur@gmail.com for more information.


