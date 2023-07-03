Srebrenica Commemoration Walk, hosted by Islamic Community of Bosniaks in WA and Bosnian Youth of Seattle
Monday, July 3, 2023
Sunday, July 9, 2023. Gather at 2:00pm (walk begins at 2:30pm)
Greenlake Trail, 7201 East Greenlake Dr. N, Seattle
Join the Islamic Community of Bosniaks in WA, located in Shoreline, for a commemoration walk for the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide which occurred in Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 11,1995.
Email omladinskazajednicasabur@gmail.com for more information.
