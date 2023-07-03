Wildfires: Rest Haven fire in Yakima County near Selah - evacuations in effect



Yakima County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Rest Haven Fire located in Yakima County, near the town of Selah.





Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 2, 2023, at 3:45pm at the request of Deputy Fire Chief Mickey Gillie, Yakima County Fire District 2.



The Rest Haven Fire started on July 2, 2023, at approximately 1:35pm. This fire is estimated at 400 acres and growing. It is burning in brush, grass, and old growth and is threatening homes, Pacific Power trunk lines, and 911 communication towers.





Levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.









