Wildfires: Tunnel Five Fire in Skamania County



Skamania County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Tunnel Five Fire located in Skamania County, near the town of Underwood.





Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 2, 2023, at 1:45pm at the request of Fire Commissioner Dennis Seidman, Skamania County Fire District 3.





The Tunnel Five Fire started on July 2, 2023, at approximately 11:37am. This fire is estimated at 150 acres and growing. It is burning in timber and brush and is threatening homes. Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.