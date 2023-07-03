Bridge Lessons: Ten Steps to Basic Bridge starts Monday, July 10, 2023
Monday, July 3, 2023
In this lesson series, you'll learn Bridge from the ground up using Standard American bidding with a couple of modern twists. This fast-paced series appeals to those with at least a little cardplaying experience, as well as players who want to get back into the game using modern methods.
When you complete this series, you will be ready to play Bridge in social games and in introductory Duplicate games. Seattle Bridge Center offers a Rookie Duplicate game on Tuesday evenings.
No partner needed -- you'll meet several new players along the way.
Lesson fees are collected on a pay-as-you-go basis. You can stop or return at any time. The cost is $10 per person per lesson, with discounts for players age 25 and under.
Classes are held at Seattle Bridge Center, 1539 NE 145th Street, Seattle WA 98125. We are a half-mile east of Interstate 5 at Exit 175 for NE 145th Street and share a parking lot with the QFC supermarket and Dollar Tree store on the southeast corner of 15th Ave NE and NE 145th St. If you are facing the entrance to the Dollar Tree store, turn to your right and you will be facing our front door. We have plenty of free parking.
Please let us know if you're planning to attend the lesson series, so we can be sure to prepare enough copies of the lesson materials. Send an email to SeattleBridgeCenter@gmail.com to sign up for the lesson series.
The complete and current schedule for Rookie Duplicate games and the beginner lessons can be found by visiting SeattleBridgeCenter.net -- then follow the link for "Schedule and Results."
Questions? Want to register? Send an email to SeattleBridgeCenter@gmail.com and tell us to "Sign me up for the beginner series starting July 10"; or leave a message for David at 206-336-3428.
This series begins Monday, July 10, 2023 and meets on 10 Monday and Thursday evenings through August 10, 2023. Each class begins at 7pm and runs until 9:30pm. We start right at 7pm to make the best use of your time. Our doors are usually open by 6:45pm or earlier. Light snacks are provided.
If you'd like to watch a game of Duplicate Bridge live and in person, please join us Tuesday evenings for Rookie Duplicate, where spectators are always welcome. The game starts at 7pm; please arrive 10 minutes ahead of game time to get settled in.
