WSP asks public help to find package thieves from truck rollover at Northgate
Monday, July 3, 2023
|Packages spilled from Fed Ex truck rollover
Photo courtesy Washington State Patrol
We previously reported on an accident that blocked all southbound lanes on I-5 for hours. A semi taking evasive action to avoid a two-car hit and run accident just ahead of him, lost control and rolled his vehicle, blocking all southbound lanes of I-5 at Northgate.
The semi was a FedEx truck, loaded with packages.
After the collision, individuals were stopping on the freeway and stealing the packages that came from the truck. This was captured on video footage that came from the scene.
The Washington State Patrol is taking this crime of opportunity very seriously and is in the process of identifying the individuals that took part in the thefts.
WSP is seeking videos and information on the individuals that were involved in stealing these packages. Please email Trooper Johnson at Rick.Johnson@wsp.wa.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment