Saturday crash at Northgate leaves all southbound lanes blocked

Photo courtesy WSDOT

On Saturday, July 1, 2023 a major collision left all lanes of southbound I-5 at Northgate blocked for five hours.





A two car hit and run collision occurred in the southbound lanes of I-5. Behind them was a semi. The driver attempted to reduce speed to avoid the collision but lost control.





His vehicle struck the left side barrier and rolled, coming to rest in lanes two, three, four, and five.





The roadway was blocked for approximately five hours.





The driver was injured and transported to Harborview.











