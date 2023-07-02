Shoreline history fans packed the library for “Tales of Tuberculosis” program
Sunday, July 2, 2023
|Dan Larson shared his compelling story of being a 5 year old TB patient
Photo by Janet Way
Over 70 enthusiastic Shoreline Fircrest history buffs showed up for the program about the Naval Hospital and Firlands TB Sanitarium.
Dan Larsen presented his compelling personal story of being a TB patient at age 5 and recovering.
|Over 70 people attended the presentations
Photo by Janet Way
And Janet Way presented the remarkable history of the Naval Hospital and now LANDMARKED Chapel.
Shoreline Preservation Society has received a grant from 4Culture to pursue the National Register of Historic Places status for the iconic chapel and surrounding forest.
The program was sponsored by Friends of the Library and the Shoreline Historical Museum.
