Shoreline history fans packed the library for “Tales of Tuberculosis” program

Over 70 enthusiastic Shoreline Fircrest history buffs showed up for the program about the Naval Hospital and Firlands TB Sanitarium.

Over 70 people attended the presentations

Photo by Janet Way









And Janet Way presented the remarkable history of the Naval Hospital and now LANDMARKED Chapel.Shoreline Preservation Society has received a grant from 4Culture to pursue the National Register of Historic Places status for the iconic chapel and surrounding forest.The program was sponsored by Friends of the Library and the Shoreline Historical Museum.