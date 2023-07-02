King County celebrates opening of Harbor Island Studios to rebuild local film industry



King County Executive Dow Constantine celebrated the opening of King County Executive Dow Constantine celebrated the opening of Harbor Island Studios on Thursday, June 29, 2023 alongside community partners and members of the film industry.





In the first of a two-day event, the grand opening featured a film set, interactive demos, and screenings of short films produced at the facility — highlighting the new studio’s potential.









"Harbor Island Studios is part of our commitment to ensuring the creative industry can grow and thrive in the Pacific Northwest. It’s a place to foster new stories and storytellers," said Executive Constantine. "We’re looking forward to welcoming film productions and creative professionals to King County with this new studio, a first-of-its-kind investment for our entire region."

The opening of Harbor Island Studios provides crews with the infrastructure they need, making the Puget Sound region more competitive for projects.

Once a thriving film hub in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Washington state hasn’t kept up with competition across the U.S. and Canada, with other destinations offering incentives to strengthen their film industries.