WET N’ WILD SPLASH PARTY is coming AND it's FREE - July 15 at Sunset School Park
Monday, July 3, 2023
One of the joys of summer as a child is running through the sprinklers. Imagine the fun of multiple sprinklers, a giant slip n’ slide, water balloon launching, giant bubble blowing and more on a beautiful summer day in the park with families in your neighborhood.
The Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association invites you to join the fun at the fourth annual Wet N’ Wild Splash Party on Saturday, July 15, from 3-5pm at Sunset School Park (17800 10th Ave. NW, Shoreline, WA 98177).
The event is free to all. Bring fun loving kids of all ages, your chairs and beach towels, and prepare to have a great time. No dogs please.
To volunteer or ask questions, email rhna.shoreline@gmail.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment