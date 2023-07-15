Sportquest Sports Camp openings for 10 - 15 and 13 - 15 year olds
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Still looking for youth summer camps? The following weeks of SportQuest are available still for registration!
Open to youth 10 to 15 years old!
Search SportsQuest
Search SportsQuest
https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/shorelinewa/home?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true
Spots are also open for our CIT (Counselors in Training Camp. Open for ages 13-15 years old.
These camps are provided by the Youth and Teen Development Program from the City of Shoreline, also known as the people behind the Shoreline Teen Center!
Spots are also open for our CIT (Counselors in Training Camp. Open for ages 13-15 years old.
- July 24th to Aug 11th
These camps are provided by the Youth and Teen Development Program from the City of Shoreline, also known as the people behind the Shoreline Teen Center!
0 comments:
Post a Comment