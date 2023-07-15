Sportquest Sports Camp openings for 10 - 15 and 13 - 15 year olds

Saturday, July 15, 2023


Still looking for youth summer camps? The following weeks of SportQuest are available still for registration! 

Open to youth 10 to 15 years old!


Search SportsQuest 
https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/shorelinewa/home?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true

Spots are also open for our CIT (Counselors in Training Camp. Open for ages 13-15 years old.
  • July 24th to Aug 11th
https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/shorelinewa/activity/search/detail/1365?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true

These camps are provided by the Youth and Teen Development Program from the City of Shoreline, also known as the people behind the Shoreline Teen Center! 

