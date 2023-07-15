Politics: Former U.S. Attorney Nick Brown to run for office of State Attorney General

Nick Brown announces run for State Attorney General

Nick Brown, a former U.S. attorney and past general counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee, will run as a Democrat in the 2024 election to be Washington's next attorney general. Nick Brown, a former U.S. attorney and past general counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee, will run as a Democrat in the 2024 election to be Washington's next attorney general.





He announced his candidacy this week. Bob Ferguson, the current AG, is stepping aside to run for governor.





"Keeping Washington families safe,” advancing gun policy, preserving a healthy environment, and preventing discrimination in housing are some of the areas Brown says he'd prioritize if elected.





Democratic state Sen. Manka Dhingra is also running.











