Filmmaking camp for youth with Rising Reels

Saturday, July 15, 2023


This camp will introduce students to learning about how to create a short film with an introduction to professional film equipment. 

Students will learn to create concepts and characters, script writing and the elements inside producing and directing to shoot their own short film. 

Requires a cell phone with recording abilities, a tripod, and a mounted camera mic , water bottle and a snack. More information about Trina Griffin and Rising Reels: rising-reels.org.

Register here: Filmmaking with Rising Reels (campusce.net)


