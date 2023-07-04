Seattle Police Human Trafficking Operation yields seven arrests on Aurora at 125th
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Members of the SPD Human Trafficking Unit, with the assistance of the Major Crimes Task Force, General Investigations Unit, Narcotics, Community Response Group, and patrol officers from the North and East Precincts, conducted an undercover operation in the 12500 block of Aurora Ave N.
During the hours long emphasis, a total of seven men approached undercover officers posing as prostitutes and agreed to exchange money for sex acts. Arrest teams contacted each suspect and took them into custody without incident.
Each suspect was transported to the North Precinct where they were identified, processed, and released for patronizing a prostitute. Officers also impounded three vehicles as part of the operation.
The Seattle Police Department remains committed to allocating resources to respond to and investigate complaints of human trafficking, whether sex or forced labor. If you are a victim of human trafficking, resources are available to help you 24-hours a day.
For more information, visit the SPD Human Trafficking Unit webpage.
