Wildfires: OIE Fire in Benton County at 1,300 acres and growing
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 3, 2023, at 4:30pm at the request of Fire Chief Dennis Bates, Benton County Fire District 2.
The OIE Fire started on July 3, 2023, at approximately 1:15pm This fire is estimated at 1,300 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening homes, crops, electrical distribution, and interstate commerce. No evacuations are in effect at this time, however shelter-in-place orders have been issued. The fire cause is currently under investigation.
The OIE Fire started on July 3, 2023, at approximately 1:15pm This fire is estimated at 1,300 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening homes, crops, electrical distribution, and interstate commerce. No evacuations are in effect at this time, however shelter-in-place orders have been issued. The fire cause is currently under investigation.
0 comments:
Post a Comment