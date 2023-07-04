Wildfires: OIE Fire in Benton County at 1,300 acres and growing

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Benton County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the OIE Fire located in Benton County, near Benton City. 

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 3, 2023, at 4:30pm at the request of Fire Chief Dennis Bates, Benton County Fire District 2.

The OIE Fire started on July 3, 2023, at approximately 1:15pm This fire is estimated at 1,300 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and brush and is threatening homes, crops, electrical distribution, and interstate commerce. No evacuations are in effect at this time, however shelter-in-place orders have been issued. The fire cause is currently under investigation.




