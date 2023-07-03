Fireworks shows on the 3rd and 4th of July and then Tour de Terrace July 21-23

Tour de Terrace returns July 21-23, 2023

By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Some fireworks shows are open to the public, some are for private associations but they all can be seen and heard beyond their boundaries.





Mountlake Terrace will hold a public 3rd of July celebration in Ballinger Park 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace. This year’s festivities will begin at 6pm and will include live music, a DJ and food trucks. A fireworks display over Lake Ballinger will be the highlight of the event when darkness falls at approximately 10pm. And it will be loud, so make sure your dogs are taken care of.





Then on the 4th of July:





On Lake Washington, Kenmore is holding a public show at Log Boom Park. ( . ( see previous article ). Judging by reader reaction to the celebration marking the completion of the 81st Street Bridge, the sound of explosions will be heard throughout Lake Forest Park, Lake City and the east side of Shoreline. Be prepared! And you might be able to see the fireworks.





The Sheridan Beach Club is holding their annual party for their HOA members, including a fireworks show. The beach club is located lakeside at 165th. Eastside residents may be able to see the fireworks.





On Puget Sound the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring their kiddie and adult parades and fun runs. Instead of a fireworks show on the 4th, the Chamber is throwing in its lot with Mountlake Terrace for the 3rd of July fireworks.





Kingston 4th of July fireworks 10:15pm No one on the west side complains about noise from fireworks, even when Edmonds and Kingston had shows going on at the same time. This year it's just Kingston and they usually put on a good show. Find a vantage point and watch the show. They have fun events all day long. No one on the west side complains about noise from fireworks, even when Edmonds and Kingston had shows going on at the same time. This year it's just Kingston and they usually put on a good show. Find a vantage point and watch the show. They have fun events all day long. Here's some information - might be worth a ferry ride, especially if you walk on.



















