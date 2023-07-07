Scene on the Sound: Cruise ship and Nimitz as seen from Richmond Beach
Friday, July 7, 2023
Theresa Williams of Richmond Beach captured this view of the Nimitz coming home as the Norwegian Encore was leaving Seattle headed for Alaska.
Per Wikipedia, "USS Nimitz (CVN-68) is an aircraft carrier of the United States Navy, and the lead ship of her class. One of the largest warships in the world, she was laid down, launched, and commissioned as CVAN-68, "aircraft carrier, attack, nuclear powered", but she was later redesignated as CVN-68, "aircraft carrier, multi-mission, nuclear-powered", on 30 June 1975, as part of a fleet-wide realignment that year."
