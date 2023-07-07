Basketball camps for 4th - 8th grade and high school players start next week at Shoreline Community College gym
Friday, July 7, 2023
Shoreline Community College gymnasium 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
Choose from two sessions with coaches Aaron Mackey and Rodney Walker, and assisted by players from the college basketball teams:
- July 10 - 13
- July 17 - 20
REGISTER HERE: Youth Programs (campusce.net) -
- Advanced Skills for high school players are items 4 and 5
- All skills camp for 4th - 8th graders are items 6 and 7
