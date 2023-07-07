The Starr Sutherland, Jr Post 227 of The American Legion celebrates summer with a BBQ

Master Griller Steve Seng Story and Photos By Doug Cerretti Story and Photos By Doug Cerretti





Under the direction of US Army veteran Shirley Lovelace, a very appealing BBQ lunch was prepared with the help of master griller Steve Seng, US Marines, Patty Cornelius and John Biladeau, American Red Cross.





The lunch consisted of hamburgers, hot dogs and brats with side dishes of baked beans, pasta and potato salads, corn on the cob and watermelon.





As part of the summer celebration our resident karate school, the Shoreline Karate Club, presented a demonstration of karate.





Karate Demonstration at Post 227 before lunch

Under the direction of Sensei John Gough, members showed us individual karate moves with the advanced members putting all of these individual moves together in one fluid and precise movement.







Post Commander Charles Grenard said, “We were fortunate to be greeted with perfect weather and it was our pleasure to host the Shoreline Karate Club.”

Karate Demonstration under direction of Sensei John Gough (right)

Starr Sutherland, Jr Post 227 of The American Legion is located at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 . General membership meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30pm. Legion members and non-members including veterans, family, friends and the community are invited to attend.

Shoreline Karate School students and Sensei John Gough

Post 227 of The American Legion was formed in 1947 and named after Starr Sutherland, Jr. Sutherland was a 1940 graduate of Lincoln High School and a student at the University of Washington when he left school to enlist into the US Army, like many of his day.

His dad, Starr Sutherland, Sr was a history teacher and tennis coach at Lincoln High School and his mother Ruth was a real estate agent and a reporter for the Seattle Post Intelligencer. Sutherland was KIA in Luxembourg during the Battle of the Bulge, two weeks after he was battlefield promoted to 1st Lieutenant and after receiving the Silver Star Metal.

Go to https://www.shorelinepost227.com for more information on Shoreline Post 227.



The Shoreline Karate Club meets at Post 227 Monday to Thursday and Saturday. For more information about the karate club, go to shorelinekarateclub.org

The Starr Sutherland, Jr Post 227 of The American Legion celebrated the beginning of summer with a BBQ Saturday June 24, 2023, attended by veterans, the Auxiliary, family, friends and the community.