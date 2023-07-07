Jobs: WSDOT IT Customer Support – Journey

Friday, July 7, 2023

WSDOT 
IT Customer Support – Journey
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$72,059 – $94,588 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Customer Support Journey position in the Northwest Region Information Technology (NWR IT) team. 

This role involves providing professional and technical support for the end-user computing environment within the region. The position is responsible for resolving complex issues related to hardware, software, operating systems, and mobile devices. 

The NWR IT team provides services to over 2000 employees across 97 sites, including high-profile transportation infrastructure projects. 

The successful candidate will play a crucial role in enabling safe and reliable transportation options that improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses in Washington.

Job description and application


