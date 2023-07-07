U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in Mukilteo and Port Orchard to highlight funding of infrastructure projects

One of the projects funds purchase of electric ferries for the Puget Sound fleet.

The Port Orchard Marina Breakwater project will replace 1,500 linear feet of a 12-foot wide public breakwater that protects the community of Port Orchard, the marina facilities, the exclusive moorage for the Suquamish Tribes fishing vessels, and the Kitsap Transit passenger ferries. The failing breakwater also protects the only marine fuel facility within 16 nautical miles.





The marina supports essential government emergency response services, tribal and non-tribal commercial fishing, moorage of 341 permanent saltwater slips, 100 guest saltwater slips for recreational use, and moorage exclusively for the Suquamish Tribe. The marina additionally provides moorage for the Kitsap Transit Fast Ferry fleet, which helps transport more than 23,000 passengers per month. In the last year, Kitsap Transit also provided over 200,000 passenger trips to Port Orchard.

Upland Village Relocation Road Project, Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe of the Shoalwater Bay Indian Reservation — $24.98 million





“The Shoalwater Bay Tribe is on the frontlines of some of the most serious effects of climate change,” said Senator Murray of the grant for the Shoalwater Bay Tribe. “This community is one that’s experiencing firsthand the impact of rising sea levels, and they need help to keep Tribal members and their property safe from harm. This grant is going to make a major difference for the Shoalwater Bay Tribe as they work to move to higher ground and protect their community from coastal hazards.





In Port Orchard in Kitsap County the Governor, along with Senators Cantwell and Murray spoke of the grant to the Port of Bremerton to replace a failing breakwater.The City of Shoreline $20million RAISE grant will fund a series of multimodal improvements including a bicycle and pedestrian bridge across Interstate 5, ADA sidewalks and curb ramps on 145th Street, roadway geometry modifications on 145th Street, and a series of bicycle boulevards on low-stress streets.