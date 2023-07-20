Sand sculptures at Edmonds beach

Sea horse

The annual sand-sculpting contest sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Foundation brought out local talent to create art in the sand.





An elegantly decorated shark

There were adult and child categories - but Lee Lageschulte reviewed the entries and picked out her favorites.





Mermaids are always popular



Fortifications





If there were a Charm category, the next two would be top contenders.





Not sure about the first one but this has got to be a hippo.













--All photos by Lee Lageschulte













No matter who won and who didn't, it was a lovely day to play in the sand at the beach.