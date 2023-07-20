Sand sculptures at Edmonds beach
Thursday, July 20, 2023
|Sea horse
The annual sand-sculpting contest sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Foundation brought out local talent to create art in the sand.
|An elegantly decorated shark
There were adult and child categories - but Lee Lageschulte reviewed the entries and picked out her favorites.
Mermaids are always popular
If there were a Charm category, the next two would be top contenders.
Not sure about the first one but this has got to be a hippo.
No matter who won and who didn't, it was a lovely day to play in the sand at the beach.
--All photos by Lee Lageschulte
0 comments:
Post a Comment