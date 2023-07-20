Sand sculptures at Edmonds beach

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Sea horse

The annual sand-sculpting contest sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Foundation brought out local talent to create art in the sand.

An elegantly decorated shark

There were adult and child categories - but Lee Lageschulte reviewed the entries and picked out her favorites.



Mermaids are always popular

Fortifications

If there were a Charm category, the next two would be top contenders.



Not sure about the first one but this has got to be a hippo.


No matter who won and who didn't, it was a lovely day to play in the sand at the beach.

--All photos by Lee Lageschulte




Posted by DKH at 1:32 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  