Chinese Language and Culture camp July 31 - August 3rd
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Shoreline Community College's visiting Chinese Scholar Fei Ke will pack every day with language teaching, and arts/crafts activities that represent Chinese cultural elements. Only $59 for the week!
For information, contact: Fei Ke at: fke@shoreline.edu
Details:
Dates: 7/31/2023 - 8/3/2023
Times: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Days: M Tu W Th
Fee: $59.00 for the week!
Room: Room 1522, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
