Chinese Language and Culture camp July 31 - August 3rd

Thursday, July 20, 2023

NEW! Chinese Summer Camp Program is suitable for 10- to 14-year-olds and is designed for beginner's level language learning, with no prior Chinese language experience needed, or exposure to Chinese in everyday life. 

Shoreline Community College's visiting Chinese Scholar Fei Ke will pack every day with language teaching, and arts/crafts activities that represent Chinese cultural elements. Only $59 for the week! 

For information, contact: Fei Ke at: fke@shoreline.edu

Details:

Dates: 7/31/2023 - 8/3/2023
Times: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Days: M Tu W Th
Fee: $59.00 for the week!
Room: Room 1522, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

Other youth programs here Youth Programs (campusce.net)


