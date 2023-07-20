King County Council honors American Idol winner

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the King County Council, recognized WILLIAM “IAM” GUY TONGI, of Federal Way in South King County for winning Season 21 of American Idol and for being a positive example of perseverance through adversity.

Tongi is the first Washington state resident and the first Hawaiian-born person to win the competition, a win that also coincided with Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage month.





Though born in Kahuku, Hawaii, Tongi and his family moved to Federal Way in 2019, where he graduated from Decatur High School.





Tongi and his family were in attendance for the recognition.







