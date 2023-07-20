Jobs: WSDOT Traffic Management Center Technician 3 (TT3)





Candidates should have a passion for computers, real-time traffic management, and serving the public. Successful incumbents will provide daily traffic management activities in the TMC consisting of operating traffic management systems, tunnel control systems, and radio communications.





This position is required to perform advanced traffic management activities and analysis. The goal of this position is to manage daily traffic, accidents, construction, and maintenance closures in the greater Seattle area, Canadian border, and Island County. Decisions made by this position directly affect the safety and traffic flow on the freeway and the adjacent arterial system.









Job description and application The successful candidate appointed to this unique position will serve a vital role in support of WSDOT’s mission to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality.









Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$65,578 - $88,123 AnnuallyThe Northwest Region (NWR) Transportation Management Center (TMC) has an outstanding leadership opportunity in our state-of-the-art facility for an experienced technician to serve as our next TMC Technician Lead.