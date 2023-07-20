Classifieds: Notice of Public Hearing on July 27, 2023 at LFP Council meeting: King County Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy

Notice of Public Hearing on July 27, 2023 regarding King County Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy for 2024-2029









City of Lake Forest ParkPUBLIC NOTICENOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGTHURSDAY, JULY 27, 2023 – 7:00 P.M.VETERANS, SENIORS, AND HUMAN SERVICES LEVY FOR 2024-2029_________________________________________________________The City of Lake Forest Park City Council will be considering whether to adopt a resolution in support or opposition to Proposition No. 1 regarding the Veterans, Seniors, and Human Services Levy on the August 1, 2023 primary and special election ballot. The City Council seeks input for and against the levy from the public.