16,300 borrowers in Washington will qualify for new student loan debt forgiveness

The Biden administration on Friday announced plans to forgive about $39 billion of student loans for 804,000 borrowers as part of an effort to fix flaws with income-driven repayment programs.





The Supreme Court last month nixed Biden's broader student debt relief program.





On Tuesday, the Department of Education released figures showing how much the latest relief initiative adds up to in different states.





For Washington, the numbers show that about 16,300 borrowers will qualify for the program and that their debt totals around $777 million.



