Perfect weather for Swingin' Summer Eve at Cromwell Park

The Lago Vista Social Club entertained the crowd

All photos by Steven H. Robinson





The weather cooperated beautifully for Swingin' Summer Eve on Wednesday night, July 19, 2023 at Cromwell Park in Shoreline.





Crowds relaxed on the grass

Crowds were able to relax on the grass to listen to the Lago Vista Social Club after they got their dinner from one of the food trucks or booths.





Three different inflatables

Inflatables were there for the kids and young at heart, including a giant piece of machinery alongside the slide and bouncy castle.





ShoreLake Arts helped kids make block prints

ShoreLake Arts had cool art projects for the kids, like these block prints.





Food trucks and a seafood grill for dinner in the park

There were food trucks, booths, and popsicle stands so attendees could get their dinner and treats at the park.





The thrill of sitting behind the wheel of a giant fire truck!

Always popular, police and fire were there giving kids tours of the fire truck, showing them police cars and answering questions.





Swingin' Summer Eve is an annual event of the City of Shoreline.





--Diane Hettrick








