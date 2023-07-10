Primary for Shoreline School Board Position #4

School board meeting where budget cuts were announced.

Photo by Tanner Phillips

By Diane Hettrick









The two candidates with the most number of votes will advance to the November election.





Voter pamphlets will be mailed out on Tuesday, ballots on Wednesday. Ballots must be returned by Election Day, August 1, 2023, either mailed in with the postmark of August 1 or before, or deposited in a drop box by 8pm (not one minute later!)





They have submitted statements which include responses to questions we submitted to them. Their statements can be viewed by clicking the embedded link in each name.





They are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.













