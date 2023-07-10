Sylvia Gil, School Board Candidate Candidate for Shoreline School Board Position #4: Sylvia Gil



My name is Sylvia Gil and I am running for Shoreline School Board Director (District #4) to ensure all children in our District have access to high-quality education.



I am concerned that our current budget challenges, due to declining enrollment and state funding, will reduce critical support for students.





While declining enrollment does not have a short-term solution, I think we can support efforts to ensure state funding covers the broad range of student needs.





This is critical as the lack of funding can impact school budgets, reducing staff and programs that positively impact student experiences.





Programs that support students should be retained, including family advocate staff that work with students and families to address critical needs.



As a Board member, I would value community engagement and support efforts to gather feedback and share information through school board meetings, forums, and direct conversations.





I think it is important for the district to have a variety of opportunities for feedback to connect community considerations with policy and communications. Further, to align our priorities and increase transparency I would focus on developing a district strategic plan. A comprehensive plan would serve to guide and focus engagement on district-wide goals and needs.



In terms of my background, I have previous experience as a teacher, and have worked in health care administration and advocacy. Personally, I have lived in Shoreline for over 10 years, and I have a child in the district. I would bring a high level of commitment to serving on the Board to ensure that all children have high-quality education.









