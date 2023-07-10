Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North on Saturday, July 15, 2023
Monday, July 10, 2023
Saturday, July 15, from 9:30am -12:30pm
On July 15, from 9:30-12:30, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be
hosting a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.
Please bring gloves, hand pruners, water, and snack. We will have tools on site to help
with the projects.
Contact us with any questions at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com
All Are Welcome!
