Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North on Saturday, July 15, 2023



Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North

Saturday, July 15, from 9:30am -12:30pm

We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.





Please bring gloves, hand pruners, water, and snack. We will have tools on site to help

with the projects.









Contact us with any questions at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com All Are Welcome!





On July 15, from 9:30-12:30, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will behosting a community work party, at Twin Ponds North.