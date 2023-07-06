NEMCo Community Preparedness Workshop July 22, 2023 in Kenmore
Thursday, July 6, 2023
7220 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028
Check in opens at 8:30am; workshop begins at 9am. Limited to the first 50 people who sign up.
This event will include a classroom portion followed by hands on training in A.C.T. To Save a Life, home safety, and fire safety.
This training gives community members the information and skills to be prepared for an emergency or possible disasters. There are a lot of simple steps that you and your loved ones can take now to be better prepared if and when a emergency or disaster strikes.
Topics to be covered include:
- Local hazards
- Home safety
- Fire safety
- A.C.T. To Save a Life
- Personal preparedness
0 comments:
Post a Comment