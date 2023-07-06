Estelle goes to the market (LFP Farmers Market)

SAN Intern Estelle Lee reports on her visit to the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, held on the lower level parking lot at LFP Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

LFP Farmers Market on a lovely Sunday afternoon in June

The lively scene with family, friends, and furry friends will take place every Sunday from 10am to 2pm until October 15, 2023. The lively scene with family, friends, and furry friends will take place every Sunday from 10am to 2pm until October 15, 2023.



This Sunday was my first time visiting the market that is bringing together over 40 vendors this season. In the city’s latest 70-degree weather, I smiled at the first booth. Seattle Pops, a particularly popular stand with a curving line, proudly displayed its delicious flavors and the local origins of their ingredients.





Wilson Fish Markets and its quirky signs

After buying a $5.50 pop (mint chocolate chip), I swiveled around and saw Wilson Fish Markets. With “local troll caught fish,” the stand’s king salmon, cod, and sea scallops were surrounded by snappy quotes and jokes. One reminds Lake Forest Park residents: “We don’t stop fishing because we get old. We get old because we stop fishing.” After buying a $5.50 pop (mint chocolate chip), I swiveled around and saw Wilson Fish Markets. With “local troll caught fish,” the stand’s king salmon, cod, and sea scallops were surrounded by snappy quotes and jokes. One reminds Lake Forest Park residents: “We don’t stop fishing because we get old. We get old because we stop fishing.”



$20 flower bundles and bouquets scattered the market, with fresh pink peonies that caught my friend’s eye.



And of course, besides bunches of flowers, LFP Farmers Market brought some of the state’s best farms — Well Fed Farms, Alvarez Organic Farms, EF Produce, and more — presenting onions with stalks and Bugs-Bunny carrots with fronds. Fir Island’s Hayton Farms had already sold out their Himbo-Top raspberries and tayberries. A purple booth sold locally made elderberry soup in purple cans, with samples of elderberry wellness syrup available for passersby.





Well Fed Farms brings berries, beets, carrots, and cabbage

Golden Girls Honey and Hives from North Creek stunned with its smooth, shining jars of honey. Golden Girls Honey and Hives from North Creek stunned with its smooth, shining jars of honey.





The green Happy Cat Farms stand boasted its “vegetables made easy” with its cat-packaged microgreens.





Along with people, LFP Farmers Market was heaven for its dog walkers, with Pupeli’s natural dog snacks and plush puppies at the North Sound Police Foundation stand.





A small pup roams Third Place Commons grounds

Refreshers were strewn about, some for me and some for those over 21. Lopez Island Vineyards presented bottles of water-colored wine with gold caps, and Tin Dog Brewing stacked cans of their signature beer. Refreshers were strewn about, some for me and some for those over 21. Lopez Island Vineyards presented bottles of water-colored wine with gold caps, and Tin Dog Brewing stacked cans of their signature beer.





Alpenglow Cocktail Company offered handcrafted cocktail mixers from the great pacific northwest and fresh squeezed lemonade for visitors of all ages. Honest Mocha brings coffee from farmers in Yemen, boosting socio-economic reform in the country and happiness in LFP.





Honest Mocha’s stand with Yemen specialty coffee and informational papers

La Pasta and Ola Mae’s Southern BBQ provided the perfect lunchtime meals for my friend and I, who grubbed on ravioli and a pulled pork sandwich. After, booths of salami, salsa, pastries, and marshmallow crispy treats tempted us with a snack. La Pasta and Ola Mae’s Southern BBQ provided the perfect lunchtime meals for my friend and I, who grubbed on ravioli and a pulled pork sandwich. After, booths of salami, salsa, pastries, and marshmallow crispy treats tempted us with a snack.



The Bob Pearson Images stand showed beautiful photography, and SK Designs displayed stunning handcrafted jewelry, in the shape of rings, earrings, anklets, and more.





A sign near the necklaces read: “Unattended children will be given a cup of espresso and a free puppy.”





Bob Pearson Images captures bees, valleys, and clouds

After unsuccessfully wandering SK Designs’ booth as an “unattended child,” I figured I’d explored the best of LFP Farmers Market. With a pop, some ravioli, and tester salsa and salami sitting in my stomach, I skipped back to my car, impatient for the next Sunday. After unsuccessfully wandering SK Designs’ booth as an “unattended child,” I figured I’d explored the best of LFP Farmers Market. With a pop, some ravioli, and tester salsa and salami sitting in my stomach, I skipped back to my car, impatient for the next Sunday.





--All photos by Estelle Lee