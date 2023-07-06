Building that housed Leena's Cafe demolished

Leena's Cafe demolished for apartment building

The owner of the cafe, Nick Athan, had bought the building when it came up for sale. Within a short time, the pandemic hit and Athan closed the cafe. He reopened when the pandemic was waning and restrictions were gradually being lifted and kept it going until the building sold.





Leena's Cafe building demolished

A developer bought the property to build apartments with ground floor businesses. At last report, Athan was planning to reopen Leena's in the new building. Construction is expected to take two years.





--Diane Hettrick









The very popular Leena's Cafe closed its doors at the end of May 2023.