MLT News: Fundraiser for survivor of Mountlake Terrace townhouse fire

A view of the July 3 townhouse fire from

the west side of Lake Ballinger

Photo courtesy MLTNews.com From From MLTNews.com









The account is meant to help Pam O’Hara’s basic needs, as she lost everything in the fire.





Funds raised will also assist with funeral costs for the two fire victims: Pam O’Hara’s mother Audrey O’Hara, and sister Terry O’Hara.



O’Hara’s home of 22 years caught fire, and it spread to two connecting townhomes, damaging all three.













The six residents of those households were displaced and are being assisted by Support 7 and American Red Cross.