MLT News: Fundraiser for survivor of Mountlake Terrace townhouse fire
Thursday, July 6, 2023
|A view of the July 3 townhouse fire from
the west side of Lake Ballinger
Photo courtesy MLTNews.com
The family of a woman who survived the July 3 Mountlake Terrace townhouse fire that took the lives of her mother and sister has created a GoFundMe fundraiser on her behalf.
Jonathan and Renee Boulet, son-in-law and daughter to fire survivor Pam O’Hara, created a GoFundMe account July 4, 2023.
The account is meant to help Pam O’Hara’s basic needs, as she lost everything in the fire.
Funds raised will also assist with funeral costs for the two fire victims: Pam O’Hara’s mother Audrey O’Hara, and sister Terry O’Hara.
O’Hara’s home of 22 years caught fire, and it spread to two connecting townhomes, damaging all three.
The six residents of those households were displaced and are being assisted by Support 7 and American Red Cross.
