Photo by David Walton

Sunrise on July 5 from Lake Forest Park looking east shows the smoky sky. Sunrise on July 5 from Lake Forest Park looking east shows the smoky sky.





All the metrics that measure air quality showed a dramatic spike during 4th of July fireworks shows and clearly there was a hangover into the next morning's sunrise.







It might have been helped by lingering haze from Canadian wildfires in the upper layers of air.. It might have been helped by lingering haze from Canadian wildfires in the upper layers of air..





Whatever the source it made for interesting views and it cleared during the day.