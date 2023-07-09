Town and Country recipe for July takes advantage of fresh local berries to make a family standard something special

Lemon Ricotta Berry Pancakes



1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup whole wheat or oat flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ cup ricotta cheese (or Greek yogurt or cottage cheese)

2 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup blueberriesButter and maple syrup for serving



PREPARATION



STEP 1

In one bowl mix together flours, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.



STEP 2

In another bowl mix milk, eggs, vanilla, ricotta, melted butter, maple syrup, lemon zest and lemon juice.



STEP 3

Mix dry ingredients with wet ingredients until just incorporated, but don’t over mix. Fold in blueberries.



STEP 4

Heat a griddle to medium heat. Butter or coat with cooking spray. Pour batter into pancakes of desired size. Do not flip until bubbles appear on top of pancakes. About 2-3 minutes. Pancakes should be puffed and golden brown on both sides when ready. Cook in batches to use all of the batter.



STEP 5

Serve warm with butter and maple syrup.



OPTIONS





These pancakes can be made with any favorite berry, fresh or frozen. Raspberries, blackberries, or chopped strawberries are also delicious.





