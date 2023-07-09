Town and Country recipe for July takes advantage of fresh local berries to make a family standard something special
Sunday, July 9, 2023
Town and Country Market provides another great tasting, easy to make recipe. Our local store, which has all the ingredients you need, is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place, at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline WA 98133
Lemon Ricotta Berry Pancakes
Summer is the season of picking fresh berries and lazy mornings having breakfast as a family. These lemon ricotta pancakes are the perfect centerpiece to savor our favorite berry and fill our empty tummies.
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 15 Minutes
Yield: 4-6 Servings
INGREDIENTS
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup whole wheat or oat flour
½ teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup ricotta cheese (or Greek yogurt or cottage cheese)
2 tablespoons melted butter
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup blueberriesButter and maple syrup for serving
PREPARATION
STEP 1
In one bowl mix together flours, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
STEP 2
In another bowl mix milk, eggs, vanilla, ricotta, melted butter, maple syrup, lemon zest and lemon juice.
STEP 3
Mix dry ingredients with wet ingredients until just incorporated, but don’t over mix. Fold in blueberries.
STEP 4
Heat a griddle to medium heat. Butter or coat with cooking spray. Pour batter into pancakes of desired size. Do not flip until bubbles appear on top of pancakes. About 2-3 minutes. Pancakes should be puffed and golden brown on both sides when ready. Cook in batches to use all of the batter.
STEP 5
Serve warm with butter and maple syrup.
OPTIONS
These pancakes can be made with any favorite berry, fresh or frozen. Raspberries, blackberries, or chopped strawberries are also delicious.
