Fatal shooting in Bitter Lake Neighborhood Thursday evening

Seattle Police were dispatched to reports of a shooting Thursday evening, July 13, 2023 in the Bitter Lake neighborhood.





Officers arrived just after 9:30pm in the 12500 block of Aurora Ave N and located a man who appeared to have been shot multiple times.Police attempted life saving measures prior to Seattle Fire’s arrival. SFD took over medical care, but the 29-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.The events leading up to the shooting have not yet been determined.SPD’s Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation. Homicide detectives will continue to investigate this case.Meanwhile, if anyone has information, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.