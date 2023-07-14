Local students named to Pacific University Spring Dean's List

Friday, July 14, 2023

FOREST GROVE, OREGON (July 13, 2023) - Local students have been named to the Spring 2023 dean's list at Pacific University in Oregon. 

The dean's list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's colleges of Arts / Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Seattle, WA 
  • Daniel Park
  • Camden Wyatt

Pacific University serves more than 3,600 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions. Committed to inspiring students to think, care, create, and pursue justice in the world, Pacific offers a transformational liberal arts foundation paired with meaningful professional preparation.



