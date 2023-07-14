Forensic Science Summer Camp next week with KIMSeattle

Kids In Medicine camp for rising 6th-9th grade students from July 17th - 21st on campus. Camp participants will immerse themselves in a fictitious, yet realistic, simulated crime and spend the week solving the case. Micropipettes and microscopes are cool! Sign up for thefor rising 6th-9th grade students from July 17th - 21st on campus. Camp participants will immerse themselves in a fictitious, yet realistic, simulated crime and spend the week solving the case.





There are 12 forensic science labs and activities daily and guest experts will teach alongside professional camp staff. Each day is infused with entertaining intrigue where camp participants view video footage of suspect interactions that leak clues and potential motive.





Collected evidence from the recreated scene is analyzed using eight different fields of forensic science.