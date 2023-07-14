Forensic Science Summer Camp next week with KIMSeattle
Friday, July 14, 2023
Collected evidence from the recreated scene is analyzed using eight different fields of forensic science.
There are 12 forensic science labs and activities daily and guest experts will teach alongside professional camp staff. Each day is infused with entertaining intrigue where camp participants view video footage of suspect interactions that leak clues and potential motive.
On the last day, teams interrogate their main suspect, and present their cases to a prosecuting attorney. A short reveal-film of what “actually” happened concludes the camp.
Sponsored by Kids in Medicine and Science (KIMSeattle) and hosted at Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
Email for more information: info@kimseattle.org and KIMSeattle Forensic Science Summer Camp (campusce.net)
