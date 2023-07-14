Problem resolved with follow.it email edition

Email digest subscribers began notifying us this week that they were no longer receiving the daily digests distributed by the follow.it program.





We were able to give specific examples to follow.it and they responded immediately.





We have investigated the issue and discovered that one of our email servers was mistakenly blacklisted by Spamhaus, an anti-spam organization. We have taken corrective actions, and the email-sending functionality should now be restored to its normal operation.



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.





To see the articles that you missed, go to the web version of the Shoreline Area News at https://www.ShorelineAreaNews.com to view all we have published.





You do not have to do anything to restore your subscription. You should begin receiving digests right away.





Also, email subscribers should be aware that follow.it has begun putting large ads at the head of the digest. Our stories start just below that. They also have ads at the end of the digest and occasionally along the sides.





Be careful not to click on any of these.





follow.it is a free program and the ads are the price of doing business with them.





--Diane Hettrick







