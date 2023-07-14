On the ballot: Renewal of the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy

King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski speaks in support of the VSHSL to the LFP City Council, Mayor, and citizens at the Lake Forest Park city council meeting on Thursday, July 13.

Photo by Mike Remarcke

King County Proposition No. 1 Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy (VSHSL) is on the primary ballot for the August election. King County Proposition No. 1 Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy (VSHSL) is on the primary ballot for the August election.





If approved, this proposition would fund capital facilities and services for veterans, servicemembers, and their families; seniors and caregivers; and resilient communities susceptible to reduced health, housing, financial, or social stability outcomes.





It would authorize an additional six-year property tax levy for collection beginning in 2024 at $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, with the 2024 levy amount being the base for calculating annual increases by 3.5% in 2025-2029; and exempt eligible seniors, veterans and disabled persons under RCW 84.36.381.





It is the largest source of funding for social service agencies in the county and as such has been endorsed by NUHSA as well as the Shoreline City Council.













The King County Council passed Ordinance 19604 concerning