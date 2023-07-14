Lake City Summer Festival and Parade August 5, 2023
Friday, July 14, 2023
Free and Fun - It's a Northeast Seattle Tradition with something for everyone. Car show, Free Petting Zoo, meet a mermaid. Enjoy the Salmon Bake and treats from The Food Trucks. Crafts Vendors, Kid's area, Live Music and Dance, and a Giant Potato!
Map Lake City Way at NE 125th. Saturday, August 5, 2023.
Since 1947, The Lake City Summer Festival and Parade has been Northeast Seattle's biggest event of the year.
Join us again for our Classic Salmon Bake, Car Show, Family Fun Zone, Live Music and Dance Performances, Arts and Crafts Vendors, Food Trucks, a Free Petting Zoo, Mermaids, and A Giant Potato!
- In the evening, see three parades down Lake City Way.
- Your kids can be in The Rotary Kids parade at 6pm.
- Bring your Dogs to the Dog Parade at 6:30.
- And cheer for the Floats, Drill Teams, Bands, Clowns, and Pirates at our own Twilight Seafair Grand Parade at 7pm.
Did we mention the Giant Potato?
