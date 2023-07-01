BrickCon at the Meydenbauer Center September 9-10, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023

All made from Legos. Photos courtesy BrickCon

BrickCon is back! As the premier Lego convention of the Pacific Northwest, every year BrickCon welcomes over 450 convention attendees that create over 1000 amazing Lego exhibits. 

This year will mark the 22nd BrickCon, and we are excited to welcome convention attendees from all over the world and the masses of public visitors who want to be a part of the fun.

Traditionally, the annual event is held the first week of October at the Seattle Center. However, BrickCon has grown so large that more space is needed to accommodate all the exhibits, attendees, vendors, activities and members of the public. 

This year’s convention is at a new location and date – the Meydenbauer Center September 9 - 10, 2023. 11100 NE 6th St, Bellevue, WA 98004

"We're eager to see what this new space can do," said Steve Walker, executive director of BrickCon. 
"There will be more space for the exhibits, vendors and the public. All that amounts to a more comfortable experience for everyone. We're excited to be in the Bellevue area. The community has been very welcoming to us, and it should be a blast.”


