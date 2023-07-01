Batallion Chief Eric Monroe retires after a 33 year career in the fire service

BC Eric Monroe retires from Shoreline Fire On June 30, 2023, Battalion Chief Eric Monroe worked his last day of an over 33-year career. On June 30, 2023, Battalion Chief Eric Monroe worked his last day of an over 33-year career.





Eric entered the fire service in 1990 as a firefighter with Mountlake Terrace Fire Department.





In 2000, he was hired as a full-time firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department.





Four years later, Eric was promoted to Fire Apparatus Technician (aka Engine Driver) and in 2008 to Lieutenant.





In 2014, Eric was promoted to Battalion Chief where he has proudly served for the last nine years.





During his tenure, Eric has held a variety of roles including Technical Rescue Team Member, Union Officer, Peer Fitness Trainer, and Training Officer.





Eric was instrumental in the development of Shoreline Fire’s Wellness Program and Peer Support Team, and has played an integral role in firefighter mental health and wellness not only within the Department, but regionally.





Eric also serves as the State Director for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, which provides support and mentoring to firefighters and families when faced with a cancer diagnosis. BC Monroe has always performed professionally and passionately throughout his career.











