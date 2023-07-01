Fireworks are illegal everywhere - so don't even ask
Saturday, July 1, 2023
|Sparklers. Photo by Ben White on unsplash.com
This was a decrease from 2021, which had a total of 912 reported incidents.
Of the 508 incidents reported in 2022, there were 310 fires and 198 injuries.
Sparklers can burn at 1300°F, enough to burn glass, wood, and boil water. They account for one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries, with children ages 10-14 having the highest rate of the injuries.
The State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) urges all residents to practice fireworks safety by:
- Never allowing children to play or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.
- Making sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying our using them.
- Keeping a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of a fire.
- Lighting fireworks one at a time, then moving back quickly with caution.
- Never trying to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
- Not using fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
- Always being prepared, safe, and responsible.
