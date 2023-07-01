Fireworks are illegal everywhere - so don't even ask

Sparklers. Photo by Ben White on unsplash.com Last year in Washington State, there were a reported 508 fireworks-related fires and injuries reported to the State Fire Marshal’s Office by fire agencies and hospitals. Last year in Washington State, there were a reported 508 fireworks-related fires and injuries reported to the State Fire Marshal’s Office by fire agencies and hospitals.





This was a decrease from 2021, which had a total of 912 reported incidents.





Of the 508 incidents reported in 2022, there were 310 fires and 198 injuries.



