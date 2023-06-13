#WearOrange activists lined the 145th overpass to bring attention to gun violence

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Photo by Bev Harrison

On June 2, 2023, members of Moms Demand Action and other #WearOrange activists lined the 145th overpass to shine a light on the gun violence that takes the lives of 43,000 people and devastates countless others in the U.S. every single year.

145th overpass. Photo by Bev Harrison
They waved signs and orange sticks at cars on I-5 and on 145th.

Photo by Bev Harrison
The signs called attention to the toll on young lives. Gun violence is one of the top causes of children's deaths in the United States.

Photo by Bev Harrison

Moms Demand Action (for gun sense in America) members from Shoreline and Edmonds all wore orange.

"Like our nation’s gun violence crisis, orange is a color that can’t be ignored."

