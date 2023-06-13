WearOrange activists lined the 145th overpass to bring attention to gun violence

|Photo by Bev Harrison
On June 2, 2023, members of Moms Demand Action and other #WearOrange activists lined the 145th overpass to shine a light on the gun violence that takes the lives of 43,000 people and devastates countless others in the U.S. every single year.
|145th overpass. Photo by Bev Harrison
They waved signs and orange sticks at cars on I-5 and on 145th.
|Photo by Bev Harrison
The signs called attention to the toll on young lives. Gun violence is one of the top causes of children's deaths in the United States.
|Photo by Bev Harrison
"Like our nation’s gun violence crisis, orange is a color that can’t be ignored."
0 comments:
Post a Comment