Edmonds Arts Festival June 16-18, 2023 Fathers Day Weekend

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

2022 Edmonds Arts Festival

10-7 Friday and Saturday, June 16-17
10-5 Sunday, June 18


The Edmonds Arts Festival has grown from a small community art fair to one of the most prestigious in the Pacific Northwest, attracting artists from across the nation and Canada. 

The Festival provides a unique opportunity for patrons to meet artists and purchase their work in a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking Puget Sound. 

The Festival offers free live entertainment, a juried gallery art exhibition and sale, a nationally-recognized juried student art exhibit, and a hands-on children’s art activity area.


