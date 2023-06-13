Edmonds Arts Festival June 16-18, 2023 Fathers Day Weekend





The Edmonds Arts Festival has grown from a small community art fair to one of the most prestigious in the Pacific Northwest, attracting artists from across the nation and Canada.





The Festival provides a unique opportunity for patrons to meet artists and purchase their work in a beautiful outdoor setting overlooking Puget Sound.





The Festival offers free live entertainment, a juried gallery art exhibition and sale, a nationally-recognized juried student art exhibit, and a hands-on children’s art activity area.







