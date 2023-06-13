Wildfire smoke forecasted to impact Washington again this season

Sunset at Richmond Beach October 2022.

Photographer Frank Kleyn says there is a boat on the water. And that there's water.



As our climate changes, the threat of wildfires looms larger every year. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is urging the public to prepare now for smoke that can make air unhealthy to breathe. Smoke Ready Week, observed June 12-16, is an opportunity to take proactive steps to protect yourself and your family.

“We are expecting to have above normal fire activity in Washington by July,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, MPH, Air Quality Policy Specialist, DOH. “We have an outlook for below normal precipitation and that’s going to last into fall, so conditions are trending to a long fire season.”

Filter indoor air by using a:HVAC system with MERV 13 filter.

HEPA portable air cleaner.

DIY box fan filter.

“We no longer have smoke-free summers in Washington,” said Kelly. “It’s important to know what is in wildfire smoke and why it can be bad for your health.”







