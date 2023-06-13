Wildfire smoke forecasted to impact Washington again this season
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
|Sunset at Richmond Beach October 2022.
Photographer Frank Kleyn says there is a boat on the water. And that there's water.
As our climate changes, the threat of wildfires looms larger every year. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is urging the public to prepare now for smoke that can make air unhealthy to breathe. Smoke Ready Week, observed June 12-16, is an opportunity to take proactive steps to protect yourself and your family.
“We are expecting to have above normal fire activity in Washington by July,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, MPH, Air Quality Policy Specialist, DOH. “We have an outlook for below normal precipitation and that’s going to last into fall, so conditions are trending to a long fire season.”
When smoke arrives it’s important to reduce exposure by staying up to date on the forecast and air quality index, limiting time outside, and keeping indoor air as clean as possible. After several days smoke can enter homes and buildings through leaky gaps in windows and doors. Having a way to filter indoor air will benefit your health. It’s key to buy supplies in advance because they often sell out quickly when it’s smoky out.
- Filter indoor air by using a:HVAC system with MERV 13 filter.
- HEPA portable air cleaner.
- DIY box fan filter.
“We no longer have smoke-free summers in Washington,” said Kelly. “It’s important to know what is in wildfire smoke and why it can be bad for your health.”
You can stay updated on wildfires, air quality, the forecast, and health information on the WA Smoke Blog. For more information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke, visit the DOH’s Smoke from Fires webpage.
